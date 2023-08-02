Marcus Millichap Capital Corporation played several roles in the successful sale of Sunset Terrace Apartments, Renton, WA on July 26, 2023, representing the equity investors, and procuring debt for the acquisition. The mixed-use five-story building over a two-story podium, comprised of 108 market rate apartments and 3,986 square feet of retail space, sold for $44MM. Tammy Linden, First Vice President Capital Markets, facilitated the seller in financing the remaining funds required to complete the construction, while arranging $20MM of private investor equity for the acquisition, and procuring $26.55MM of bridge financing.

The development time and construction costs ran over budget for this project. Ms. Linden creatively arranged the debt needed to fund the completion of the project's construction, while introducing and assembling the equity investors' tenancy in common for the acquisition, which included 1031 exchange funds. Financing was also secured by Ms. Linden for the investor's acquisition bridge financing with terms of interest only for 18 months, at a fixed interest rate of 8.29%, with the transaction closing upon the building receiving its temporary certificate of occupancy.