Marcus & Millichap : Multifamily Property in Renton, Washington trades for $44MM
Today at 02:31 pm
Share
Press Releases
Multifamily Property in Renton, Washington trades for $44MM
August 01, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
Marcus Millichap Capital Corporation played several roles in the successful sale of Sunset Terrace Apartments, Renton, WA on July 26, 2023, representing the equity investors, and procuring debt for the acquisition. The mixed-use five-story building over a two-story podium, comprised of 108 market rate apartments and 3,986 square feet of retail space, sold for $44MM. Tammy Linden, First Vice President Capital Markets, facilitated the seller in financing the remaining funds required to complete the construction, while arranging $20MM of private investor equity for the acquisition, and procuring $26.55MM of bridge financing.
The development time and construction costs ran over budget for this project. Ms. Linden creatively arranged the debt needed to fund the completion of the project's construction, while introducing and assembling the equity investors' tenancy in common for the acquisition, which included 1031 exchange funds. Financing was also secured by Ms. Linden for the investor's acquisition bridge financing with terms of interest only for 18 months, at a fixed interest rate of 8.29%, with the transaction closing upon the building receiving its temporary certificate of occupancy.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 18:30:25 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.