Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.    MMI

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Names Two Key Executives as Part of Financing Division (MMCC) Growth Plan

01/19/2021 | 10:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Evan Denner Appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Business; Paul Lewis Named Senior Vice President, Director of Agency Programs

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, today announced it has named Evan Denner executive vice president and head of business of the firm’s financing subsidiary, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC). Denner’s nearly 30-year tenure in the commercial real estate industry includes 23 years of capital markets and financing experience. Since 2019, he has served as Marcus & Millichap’s head of corporate strategy and played a key role in the firm’s recent additions of Metropolitan Capital, Mission Capital and LMI to the MMCC platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006195/en/

Evan Denner, Executive Vice President and Head of Business (Photo: Business Wire)

Evan Denner, Executive Vice President and Head of Business (Photo: Business Wire)

“The acceleration of MMCC’s growth is a top priority for our long-term strategic plan,” stated Marcus & Millichap’s president and CEO, Hessam Nadji. “Evan’s extensive capital markets experience and track record as a lender and executive working with loan originators and investment brokers make him a great fit to lead MMCC.”

Denner’s experience includes a leadership position at Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, CEO of the U.S. arm of Hypo Real Estate Capital Corporation and head of merchant banking at Cantor Fitzgerald, where he helped execute several acquisitions that established Newmark as a public real estate services firm. He also co-founded mortgage REIT Quadra Realty Trust (QRR: NYSE), where he served as the company’s CEO.

In addition, Paul Lewis has been appointed to the newly created position of senior vice president, director of agency programs, as part of the company’s plan to expand its multifamily agency lending capabilities. Lewis spent nearly 20 years at Fannie Mae where he rose to the top ranks. Highlights of his accomplishments include the structuring of $50 billion of multifamily financings with no attributed credit loss, designing key multifamily programs, and implementing changes to Fannie Mae’s counterparty risk functions. Lewis will report to Denner.

Nadji continued, “Evan’s leadership and Paul’s vast knowledge in agency lending immediately add strength to our firm’s financing business and bring further momentum to our ongoing expansion.”

MMCC is a leading provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, including debt, mezzanine financing, preferred and joint venture equity and sponsor equity, as well as loan sales and consultative and due diligence services. In the first three quarters of 2020, MMCC closed over 1,300 transactions totaling $4.6 billion. In 2019, MMCC closed over 1,900 transactions totaling $7.1 billion.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of approximately $50 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
03:58aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Names Two Key Executives as Part of Financing Division (MMC..
BU
01/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Two-Property 408-Unit Multifamily Sale Completed by Marcus ..
PU
01/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Secret's Out on Self-Storage, but Sector Remains Seductive
PU
01/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Texas Buyer Snags Elk Grove Village Industrial
PU
01/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Multifamily Properties Are Positioned for a Strong 2021
PU
01/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Lists “Once-in-a-Generation” FiDi Parcel
PU
01/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : $92.5 Million Multifamily Sale Completed by Marcus & Millic..
BU
2020MARCUS & MILLICHAP : CPE Distinguished Achievement Awards - Broker of the Year -..
PU
2020MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $23.5 Million Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Sale..
PU
2020MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Holiday Inn Resort Sold by Marcus & Millichap
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 617 M - -
Net income 2020 24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 64,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 525 M 1 525 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,47x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 877
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 38,75 $
Spread / Highest target -27,7%
Spread / Average Target -27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Marcus Chairman
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
Norma J. Lawrence Independent Director
George T. Shaheen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.1.58%1 489
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.5.86%32 420
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.28%20 818
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-0.05%7 608
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.7.27%6 329
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION1.54%6 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ