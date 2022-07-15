Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:06 2022-07-15 pm EDT
37.18 USD   +2.85%
02:34pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of 320-Unit Affordable LIHTC Apartment Asset in Fort Myers for $49 Million
PU
02:14pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiates The Sale Of A 22,841-Square Foot Retail Property In Cedar Hill
PU
03:22aMarcus & Millichap Unit Sells Los Angeles Apartment Property for $64.3 Million
MT
Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates The Sale Of A 22,841-Square Foot Retail Property In Cedar Hill

07/15/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates The Sale Of A 22,841-Square Foot Retail Property In Cedar Hill
July 15, 2022

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, July 15, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Uptown Center, a 22,841-square foot retail property located in Cedar Hill, Texas.

Philip Levy, Senior Managing Director, and Scott Abeel, Associates, in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured by Mr. Levy and Mr. Abeel.

Due to the marketing efforts of the Levy Retail Group, the team was able to secure 13 offers on this deal. The buyer was a 1031 exchange buyer, and they closed a week earlier than anticipated.

Uptown Center is located at 613 & 617 Uptown Blvd in Cedar Hill, Texas.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 18:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,29x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 1 405 M 1 405 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,15 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-29.75%1 405
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.98%23 966
KE HOLDINGS INC.-29.77%17 866
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED10.26%13 739
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-37.01%8 416
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-45.89%8 293