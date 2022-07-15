Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates The Sale Of A 22,841-Square Foot Retail Property In Cedar Hill
07/15/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
July 15, 2022
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, July 15, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Uptown Center, a 22,841-square foot retail property located in Cedar Hill, Texas.
Philip Levy, Senior Managing Director, and Scott Abeel, Associates, in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured by Mr. Levy and Mr. Abeel.
Due to the marketing efforts of the Levy Retail Group, the team was able to secure 13 offers on this deal. The buyer was a 1031 exchange buyer, and they closed a week earlier than anticipated.
Uptown Center is located at 613 & 617 Uptown Blvd in Cedar Hill, Texas.
