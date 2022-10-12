Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Negotiates The Sale Of A 5,129-Square Foot Owner User Gas Station In Springtown October 12, 2022

SPRINGTOWN, TEXAS, October 12, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Chevron Gas Station, a 5,129-square foot Owner Used Gas Station located in Springtown, Texas.



"This is my first commercial property purchase," the buyer stated "and I am so glad I chose Salim Bhaidani with Marcus and Millichap as my agent. I look forward to continuing our business relationship."



Salim Bhaidani, Associate in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Worth office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller - A M & H Enterprise LLC, a limited liability company. The buyer - Zara Joshua Inc, was also secured by Mr. Bhaidani.



Chevron Gas Station is located at 9098 W Hwy 199 in Springtown, Texas.

