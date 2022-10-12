Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates The Sale Of A 5,129-Square Foot Owner User Gas Station In Springtown
October 12, 2022
SPRINGTOWN, TEXAS, October 12, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Chevron Gas Station, a 5,129-square foot Owner Used Gas Station located in Springtown, Texas.
"This is my first commercial property purchase," the buyer stated "and I am so glad I chose Salim Bhaidani with Marcus and Millichap as my agent. I look forward to continuing our business relationship."
Salim Bhaidani, Associate in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Worth office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller - A M & H Enterprise LLC, a limited liability company. The buyer - Zara Joshua Inc, was also secured by Mr. Bhaidani.
Chevron Gas Station is located at 9098 W Hwy 199 in Springtown, Texas.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
