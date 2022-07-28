Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates The Sale Of A 77-Room Hospitality Property In Palestine

SANGER, TEXAS, July 28, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Denton-Sanger, a 2020 built 77-room hotel located in Sanger, Texas. Sanger, Texas is an upcoming and fast-growing suburb of DFW MSA, located just a few miles north of Denton, Texas off Interstate 35. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Denton-Sanger is located at 600 North Stemmons Street in Sanger, Texas.

Chris Gomes and Allan Miller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company based in Texas. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Chris Gomes. "The buyer was in a 1031 exchange," Gomes explained. "This property's newer build, strong ramp up in revenue, and location along I-35 made this a lucrative upleg investment," said Gomes.

The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team of Marcus & Millichap has sold over 480 hotels across the nation. The Team currently has nearly 50 active listings across 12 states with over 40 assets under contract.