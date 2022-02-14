Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates the $6M Sale of Red Lobster in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Red Lobster, a 9,379-square-feet, net-leased property located in Jensen Beach, Florida, a submarket of Port St. Lucie. The asset sold for $6,026,000 or $642.50 price per square foot.

Alejandro D'Alba and Scott C. Sandelin, of the Sandelin Group of Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the Miami Beach-based seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, RL Jensen Beach, LLC, was procured by D'Alba and Sandelin.

Red Lobster is located at 3544 NW Federal Hwy in Jensen Beach, Florida, situated on approximately 1.93 acres of land.