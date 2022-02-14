Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates the $6M Sale of Red Lobster in Jensen Beach

02/14/2022 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JENSEN BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Red Lobster, a 9,379-square-feet, net-leased property located in Jensen Beach, Florida, a submarket of Port St. Lucie. The asset sold for $6,026,000 or $642.50 price per square foot.

Alejandro D'Alba and Scott C. Sandelin, of the Sandelin Group of Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the Miami Beach-based seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, RL Jensen Beach, LLC, was procured by D'Alba and Sandelin.

Red Lobster is located at 3544 NW Federal Hwy in Jensen Beach, Florida, situated on approximately 1.93 acres of land.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 18:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
01:33pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiates the $6M Sale of Red Lobster in Jensen Beach
PU
02/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Nashville Storage Development
PU
02/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Sale of Multifamily Asset in Miami Beach for $6.8M
PU
02/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 32.75-Acre Development Site in Bend, OR
PU
02/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 94,525-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
PU
02/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP WEBCAST : Henry M. Paulson Jr. Analyzes the GFC Playbook and Applying I..
PU
02/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 326-Room Waterfront Hospitality Property
PU
02/09MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Here's How the Fed's Response To Inflation Could Create Headwinds for..
PU
02/09MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Columbus North La Quinta For $5.6M
PU
02/09MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of 60-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Myers
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 863 M 1 863 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,97 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-8.73%1 863
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.45%33 293
KE HOLDINGS INC.4.97%25 152
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-13.34%13 787
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.37%12 727
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-22.04%6 713