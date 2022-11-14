Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:39 2022-11-14 pm EST
37.71 USD   -0.92%
03:25pMarcus & Millichap : Negotiates the Sale of Colfax Central Shopping Center, a 14,192-Square-Foot Retail Property
PU
11/11Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Manufactured Home Community in Hinesville for $7.6 Million
PU
11/11Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 327,136 Square-Foot Industrial Building for $6.925 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates the Sale of Colfax Central Shopping Center, a 14,192-Square-Foot Retail Property

11/14/2022 | 03:25pm EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates the Sale of Colfax Central Shopping Center, a 14,192-Square-Foot Retail Property
November 14, 2022
LAKEWOOD, Colo, November 14, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Colfax Central Shopping Center, a 14,192-square-foot retail property located in Lakewood, Colorado, part of the Denver MSA. The asset sold for $5,479,075.

Cory Gross, first vice president investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was procured by Gross.

"We received multiple offers from out of state investment groups with the property ultimately trading to a 1031 exchange buyer who had recently sold a portfolio of single-family homes in Southern California", commented Gross. "There were several inline vacancies at the time of sale, so the buyer has plans to revitalize the center with new and exciting tenants that will serve the growing surrounding neighborhoods. Due to the challenging economic situation we had to navigate a number of obstacles with financing due to current occupancy, so the buyer and seller were happy to conclude the sale this year."

Located at 7611 West Colfax Avenue, this trophy asset benefits from its location on a bustling, hard corner which is visible to 83,000 vehicles per day. The property's market leading tenants include Panda Express, Bright Now Dental, Jersey Mikes, Qdoba, and Dickey's BBQ.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 20:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 1 498 M 1 498 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,06 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-26.04%1 498
CBRE GROUP, INC.-27.35%24 366
KE HOLDINGS INC.-32.75%16 948
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED4.99%13 241
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-39.76%8 986
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-38.64%7 845