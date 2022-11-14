Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates the Sale of Colfax Central Shopping Center, a 14,192-Square-Foot Retail Property
11/14/2022 | 03:25pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates the Sale of Colfax Central Shopping Center, a 14,192-Square-Foot Retail Property
November 14, 2022
LAKEWOOD, Colo, November 14, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Colfax Central Shopping Center, a 14,192-square-foot retail property located in Lakewood, Colorado, part of the Denver MSA. The asset sold for $5,479,075.
Cory Gross, first vice president investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was procured by Gross.
"We received multiple offers from out of state investment groups with the property ultimately trading to a 1031 exchange buyer who had recently sold a portfolio of single-family homes in Southern California", commented Gross. "There were several inline vacancies at the time of sale, so the buyer has plans to revitalize the center with new and exciting tenants that will serve the growing surrounding neighborhoods. Due to the challenging economic situation we had to navigate a number of obstacles with financing due to current occupancy, so the buyer and seller were happy to conclude the sale this year."
Located at 7611 West Colfax Avenue, this trophy asset benefits from its location on a bustling, hard corner which is visible to 83,000 vehicles per day. The property's market leading tenants include Panda Express, Bright Now Dental, Jersey Mikes, Qdoba, and Dickey's BBQ.
