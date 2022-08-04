Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Negotiates the Sale of Park 16 Apartments, a 60-Unit Apartment Community August 04, 2022

AURORA, Colo., August 4, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of Park 16 Apartments, a 60-unit apartment property located in Aurora, Colorado. The asset sold for $10,835,000.



Clayton Primm, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.



Park 16 Apartments is well-located in northwest Aurora, just seven blocks west of the Fitzsimons redevelopment area and Anschutz Medical Campus and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, employment, and public transportation. This location has increased in popularity continuing to draw people to the area and making it one of the most sought-after areas of metropolitan Denver.



The population growth in this area has caused vacancy rates to decline and rents to increase. Park 16 has a strong occupancy history with little turnover. There is strong upside for the investor to raise rents to market, as well as to push rent higher through the completion of renovations.