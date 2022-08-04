Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates the Sale of Park 16 Apartments, a 60-Unit Apartment Community
08/04/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates the Sale of Park 16 Apartments, a 60-Unit Apartment Community
August 04, 2022
AURORA, Colo., August 4, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of Park 16 Apartments, a 60-unit apartment property located in Aurora, Colorado. The asset sold for $10,835,000.
Clayton Primm, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
Park 16 Apartments is well-located in northwest Aurora, just seven blocks west of the Fitzsimons redevelopment area and Anschutz Medical Campus and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, employment, and public transportation. This location has increased in popularity continuing to draw people to the area and making it one of the most sought-after areas of metropolitan Denver.
The population growth in this area has caused vacancy rates to decline and rents to increase. Park 16 has a strong occupancy history with little turnover. There is strong upside for the investor to raise rents to market, as well as to push rent higher through the completion of renovations.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:27:33 UTC.