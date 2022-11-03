Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Negotiates the Sale of Rosemead Apartment Building for $2.2 Million November 03, 2022

ROSEMEAD, CA, November 3, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 7632 Garvalia Avenue, Rosemead, CA, a 6 unit apartment property located in Rosemead, CA. The asset sold for $2,200,000.



Douglas McCauley, Senior Vice President and David Covarrubias, First Vice President in Marcus & Millichap's Inland Empire office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was secured and also represented by Douglas McCauley and David Covarrubias.



Built in 1957, the property sits on a 19,614 square feet parcel and has a building size of 4,608 square feet. The property consists of six - two bedroom/one bathroom units with single-car garages and an average of 768 square feet per unit. "Our unique marketing campaign enabled us to close escrow at a 3.9% cap rate and at the listed price," said McCauley.