11/03/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates the Sale of Rosemead Apartment Building for $2.2 Million
November 03, 2022
ROSEMEAD, CA, November 3, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 7632 Garvalia Avenue, Rosemead, CA, a 6 unit apartment property located in Rosemead, CA. The asset sold for $2,200,000.
Douglas McCauley, Senior Vice President and David Covarrubias, First Vice President in Marcus & Millichap's Inland Empire office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was secured and also represented by Douglas McCauley and David Covarrubias.
Built in 1957, the property sits on a 19,614 square feet parcel and has a building size of 4,608 square feet. The property consists of six - two bedroom/one bathroom units with single-car garages and an average of 768 square feet per unit. "Our unique marketing campaign enabled us to close escrow at a 3.9% cap rate and at the listed price," said McCauley.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
