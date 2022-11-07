Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates the Sale of a Four-Unit Apartment Building in San Diego
11/07/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates the Sale of a Four-Unit Apartment Building in San Diego
November 07, 2022
SAN DIEGO, November 7, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 3630-36 State Street, a four-unit apartment property located in San Diego, California. The asset sold for $2,200,000.
Tom McCartin, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a developer, was procured by McCartin.
"The property was listed for two weeks before a buyer was chosen from 10 plus offers," shares McCartin. "The property will likely be redeveloped into a larger apartment complex." The buyer is currently working with the city and will be submitting plans. The asset is located at 3630 State Street in San Diego, California.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 22:47:25 UTC.