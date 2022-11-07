Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Negotiates the Sale of a Four-Unit Apartment Building in San Diego November 07, 2022

SAN DIEGO, November 7, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 3630-36 State Street, a four-unit apartment property located in San Diego, California. The asset sold for $2,200,000.



Tom McCartin, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a developer, was procured by McCartin.



"The property was listed for two weeks before a buyer was chosen from 10 plus offers," shares McCartin. "The property will likely be redeveloped into a larger apartment complex." The buyer is currently working with the city and will be submitting plans. The asset is located at 3630 State Street in San Diego, California.

