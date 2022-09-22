Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates the Sale of a Nine-Unit Apartment Building
09/22/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
September 22, 2022
GREELEY, Colo., September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 2044 27th Avenue Court, a nine-unit apartment property located in Greeley, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,800,000.
Clayton Primm, first vice president investments, and Patrick Gallagher, associate, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust.
"A recent study from our research department showed a national trend in apartment investors' sensitivity toward mature markets and a growing interest in smaller suburban markets," stated Gallagher. "This divergence has grown steadily over the last ten years but accelerated through Covid with remote work allowing renters to find cheaper rates further from the city. The growing attraction has likely been impelled by an opportunity for higher returns paired with a decline in risk from the rise in rental demand. Current growth projections present owners in smaller markets with an opportunity to fetch great pricing while buyers can still expect long-term growth in property values."
2044 27th Avenue Court is a nine-unit multifamily community that includes seven townhome-style units and an adjacent duplex. It is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Greeley, a rapidly growing area of northern Colorado. The property's location is within walking distance to the retail hub of Westlake Village Shopping Center as well as Meeker Elementary and Greeley West High School. The popular Sanborn Park is just across the street, providing tenants access to walking and biking trails, recreational sport sites, fishing, and mountain top sunsets.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
