Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.    MMI

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Rainmakers In Debt & Equity - Michael Derk

02/09/2021 | 03:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In 18 years at Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp., Michael Derk has built a reputation as an innovator in the mortgage banking business by focusing on the dynamics of each deal and the client's needs rather than on a specific niche or product type. Derk currently serves as senior managing director of capital markets, overseeing capital markets for the company's Orange County office.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 20:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
09:49aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Rainmakers In Debt & Equity - Michael Derk
PU
09:35aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : $25.75 Million Multifamily Asset Sale Brokered by Marcus & ..
PU
02/04MARCUS & MILLICHAP : CRE Needs That Third Stimulus Round
PU
02/03MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Th..
BU
02/03MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Erika Banach Joins Marcus and Millichap Capital Corporation..
PU
02/02MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Institutional Property Advisors Facilitates Central Texas M..
BU
02/01MARCUS & MILLICHAP : 2021 Could Deliver Strongest Growth Since 1984
PU
02/01MARCUS & MILLICHAP : What CRE Investors Can Expect from Debt, Equity Sources Rig..
PU
01/28COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE HALL OF FAME : Marcus & Millichap's Steven Miscavish
PU
01/28&LSQUO;RENO HAS GONE VIRAL' : multifamily unit sales thriving throughout Norther..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 617 M - -
Net income 2020 24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 64,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 531 M 1 531 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 877
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 38,91 $
Spread / Highest target -28,0%
Spread / Average Target -28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Craig Lewis Thomas First Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.4.51%1 531
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.24.38%38 377
CBRE GROUP, INC.8.31%22 264
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.137.94%10 506
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED3.97%8 040
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION5.51%6 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ