Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Sells 15-Acre Orlando Multifamily Site for $4 Million March 11, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Mar. 11, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 15-acre multifamily land site in Orlando, Florida. The asset sold for $4 million.



Ray Turchi and David Vaughan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Orlando office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both private investors.



Located at 1401 Duskin Ave., the land is situated just west of the Orange Blossom Trail, a densely populated retail corridor. The site consists of 15 acres, including wetlands of approximately 6.7 acres. The intended development is affordable housing. Downtown Orlando is five miles away.