Marcus & Millichap Sells 15-Acre Orlando Multifamily Site for $4 Million
March 11, 2024
ORLANDO, Fla., Mar. 11, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 15-acre multifamily land site in Orlando, Florida. The asset sold for $4 million.

Ray Turchi and David Vaughan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Orlando office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both private investors.

Located at 1401 Duskin Ave., the land is situated just west of the Orange Blossom Trail, a densely populated retail corridor. The site consists of 15 acres, including wetlands of approximately 6.7 acres. The intended development is affordable housing. Downtown Orlando is five miles away.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

