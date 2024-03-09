Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Sells 30-Acre Randolph Development Site for $7.5 Million March 07, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

RANDOLPH, Mass. Mar. 7, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 30-acre development site in Randolph, Massachusetts, for $7.5 million.



"This transaction closing despite tumultuous development conditions is a testament to the location and cooperation between buyer, seller and municipality," said Harrison Klein, first vice president. "We had tremendous interest from developers excited about this Route 128 location. The owner was able to retain a portion of the site to operate his contracting business, a major bonus for this already strong transaction," James Manning, associate, adds.



Klein and Manning, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, Bluewater Property Group.



Located at 11 Randolph Road, the development site is situated between the East Randolph Industrial Park and Messina Industrial Park, offering an opportunity for an industrial development spanning 120,000 square feet, which the developer plans to construct on a speculative basis. The asset is a 20-minute drive to Downtown Boston and three miles to Interstate-95 and Route 24. JLL's Boston Industrial Team will be the leasing agents for this project, with an expected delivery date in 1Q2025.