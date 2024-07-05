Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Sells Fort Lauderdale Waterfront Multifamily Property for $4.55 Million July 03, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 3, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Middle River Apartments, an 18-unit multifamily property in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The asset sold for $4,550,000.



"This rare East Fort Lauderdale waterfront property with ocean access presents a unique opportunity," said Brandon Rex, senior vice president investments. "The property has undergone several improvements and features a desirable mix of one- and two-bedroom units."



Rex, Evan Kristol and Austin Michels, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Middle River Apartments, LLC and secured the buyer, a local limited liability company.



The two, two-story garden-style apartment buildings are located at 1821 Middle River Dr., comprising a unit mix of one- and two-bedroom units. This prime waterfront property features ocean access, a waterfront swimming pool and sundeck, a well-landscaped courtyard with picnic area and barbeque grill, and six boat slips with a rare marina license.