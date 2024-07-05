Marcus & Millichap : Sells Fort Lauderdale Waterfront Multifamily Property for $4.55 Million
July 05, 2024 at 01:03 pm EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Sells Fort Lauderdale Waterfront Multifamily Property for $4.55 Million
July 03, 2024
LinkedIn Email App
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 3, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Middle River Apartments, an 18-unit multifamily property in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The asset sold for $4,550,000.
"This rare East Fort Lauderdale waterfront property with ocean access presents a unique opportunity," said Brandon Rex, senior vice president investments. "The property has undergone several improvements and features a desirable mix of one- and two-bedroom units."
Rex, Evan Kristol and Austin Michels, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Middle River Apartments, LLC and secured the buyer, a local limited liability company.
The two, two-story garden-style apartment buildings are located at 1821 Middle River Dr., comprising a unit mix of one- and two-bedroom units. This prime waterfront property features ocean access, a waterfront swimming pool and sundeck, a well-landscaped courtyard with picnic area and barbeque grill, and six boat slips with a rare marina license.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on
03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 July 2024 17:02:04 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.