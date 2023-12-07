Official MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. press release
Marcus & Millichap : Sells Gainesville Retail Center for $6.5 Million
December 07, 2023 at 02:23 pm EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Sells Gainesville Retail Center for $6.5 Million
December 07, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Robbinswood Plaza in Gainesville, Florida. The property sold for $6,500,000.
"Robbinswood Plaza is ideally located on Archer Road which sees 50,000+ cars per day and is the main retail corridor of Gainesville. The shopping center is just two miles away from the University of Florida. Very few commercial properties trade on Archer Road and the amount of activity our team generated was enormous," says Reid Thedford, senior investment advisor and University of Florida Alumni.
Thedford and Evan Cannan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Tampa office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The buyer, a private investor, was also procured by Thedford and Cannan.
"With the current market conditions being extremely volatile, it can be challenging to sell higher price point deals right now, but through our teams strategic and extremely aggressive marketing / selling campaigns, we continue to perform for our clients," added Cannan, senior investment advisor.
Located at 3841 SW Archer Road, this 13,218-square-foot retail center is comprised of six fully occupied suites featuring national tenants such as Chipotle and Trulieve. Positioned between Interstate-75 and the University of Florida, with a daily traffic count of 50,000 vehicles, it strategically sits within a dense retail corridor including Chick-Fil-A, Publix, and Target.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 07 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2023 19:22:23 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.