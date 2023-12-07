Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Sells Gainesville Retail Center for $6.5 Million December 07, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Robbinswood Plaza in Gainesville, Florida. The property sold for $6,500,000.



"Robbinswood Plaza is ideally located on Archer Road which sees 50,000+ cars per day and is the main retail corridor of Gainesville. The shopping center is just two miles away from the University of Florida. Very few commercial properties trade on Archer Road and the amount of activity our team generated was enormous," says Reid Thedford, senior investment advisor and University of Florida Alumni.



Thedford and Evan Cannan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Tampa office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The buyer, a private investor, was also procured by Thedford and Cannan.



"With the current market conditions being extremely volatile, it can be challenging to sell higher price point deals right now, but through our teams strategic and extremely aggressive marketing / selling campaigns, we continue to perform for our clients," added Cannan, senior investment advisor.



Located at 3841 SW Archer Road, this 13,218-square-foot retail center is comprised of six fully occupied suites featuring national tenants such as Chipotle and Trulieve. Positioned between Interstate-75 and the University of Florida, with a daily traffic count of 50,000 vehicles, it strategically sits within a dense retail corridor including Chick-Fil-A, Publix, and Target.