Marcus & Millichap Sells North Atlanta Shopping Center for $4.2 Million December 11, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 11, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Windy Hill West in Marietta, Georgia. The asset sold for $4.2 million.



"This deal closed all cash above our list price to a private investor local to Atlanta," says Zach Taylor, senior managing director of investments. "Demand for quality unanchored retail centers remains at an all-time high, albeit a challenging Capital Markets environment."



Taylor and Eric Abbott, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Atlanta office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller.



Located at 1995 Windy Hill Road, the property is located in a rapidly growing and gentrifying neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Marietta is a premier North Atlanta Suburb. Windy Hill West is adjacent to major catalysts such as the Battery, Cumberland Mall, Dobbins Airforce Base, and more. The Battery Atlanta is a major mixed-use complex with shops, dining, living, workplace, and destination tenants surrounding Truist Park, the new home to the Atlanta Braves.