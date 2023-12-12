Official MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. press release
Marcus & Millichap : Sells North Atlanta Shopping Center for $4.2 Million
December 12, 2023 at 01:02 pm EST
ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 11, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Windy Hill West in Marietta, Georgia. The asset sold for $4.2 million.
"This deal closed all cash above our list price to a private investor local to Atlanta," says Zach Taylor, senior managing director of investments. "Demand for quality unanchored retail centers remains at an all-time high, albeit a challenging Capital Markets environment."
Taylor and Eric Abbott, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Atlanta office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller.
Located at 1995 Windy Hill Road, the property is located in a rapidly growing and gentrifying neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Marietta is a premier North Atlanta Suburb. Windy Hill West is adjacent to major catalysts such as the Battery, Cumberland Mall, Dobbins Airforce Base, and more. The Battery Atlanta is a major mixed-use complex with shops, dining, living, workplace, and destination tenants surrounding Truist Park, the new home to the Atlanta Braves.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 11 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2023 18:01:25 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.