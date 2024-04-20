Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Sells Office Over Retail Property in Queens New York for $7.1M April 18, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 12,320-square-foot mixed-use property in Queens, New York, for $7,150,000.



Anthony Cerrone and Michael Tuccillo, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both private investors. "Even in this challenging high-interest-rate environment, we were able to find a buyer comfortable with an as-is 4.5% capitalization rate. With the assistance of Marcus and Millichap's Capital Corporation, we procured the buyer with a low-leverage loan from a bank comfortable lending on a low cap rate deal. The buyer felt at ease parking their money close to home on Bell Blvd, a prominent thoroughfare in the heart of Bayside," said Cerrone.



The mixed-use property at 36-41 Bell Blvd. is situated in the Bayside neighborhood. The two-story building includes 12 commercial units with ground floor retail space and offices on the second floor, along with on-site parking. The property is located in a retail corridor with nearby national retailers, including Dunkin', 7-Eleven, and Chase Bank.