Marcus & Millichap Sells Preschool and Daycare Center for $3.57 Million
December 26, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Apple Montessori Preschool and Daycare in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey. The asset sold for $3,571,000.
"Long-term triple net leases are still in great demand from the investment community given the durability of the income and ease of management," said Alan Cafiero, senior managing director of investments. "This property was no different, as the tenant had a new 15-year lease with contractual rent increases."
Cafiero and Brent Hyldahl, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Rock Point Ventures, LLC.
The preschool and daycare center, occupying a 3.14-acre parcel, is situated on 302 South Branch Rd., near Routes 202, 206, and Interstate-287. The property is comprised of three buildings for various age groups. Apple Montessori, in operation for over 50 years, has 18 locations across New Jersey.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
