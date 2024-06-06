Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Sells Shadow-Anchored Chattanooga Retail Center for $5.26M June 05, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 5, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of South Terrace Plaza, a 46,700-square foot retail center, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for $5,265,000.



"The strength of the Chattanooga market and the significant upside potential of the center created a highly competitive bid process for this property," says Zach Taylor, senior managing director of investments.



Taylor and Eric Abbott, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Atlanta office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Tennessee-based developer. Jody McKibben, Broker of Record in Tennessee, assisted in closing the transaction.



Located at 5076-5084 South Terrace, the retail center is situated where Interstate-75 transitions into Interstate-24. With a total of 12 tenants, averaging a 23-year tenure, the property is shadow-anchored by AMC Movie Theaters, the most visited movie theater within a 50-mile radius. It is also shadow-anchored by TNT Fireworks and At Home. The property, currently 94% occupied, has experienced robust leasing activity, with six new leases executed in the past year.