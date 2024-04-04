Marcus & Millichap : Sells Shovel-Ready Little Havana Multifamily Site for $10 Million
April 03, 2024 at 06:18 pm EDT
Press Releases
April 03, 2024
MIAMI, April 3, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a fully approved development site, 315 Urban Flats, in Miami, Florida. The asset was sold for $10 million.
"Despite rising development costs and the high-interest rate environment, shovel-ready projects are still commanding a premium," says Eddie Toledo, vice president investments. "The sale of this fully approved 179-unit development site illustrates that."
Toledo and Jonathan De La Rosa, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller Frank Lopez and Pedro Munilla and procured the buyer, Astor Acquisitions, LLC.
The site, located at 315 NW 27th Ave., spans 50,782 square feet on a 1.17-acre plot in Little Havana, near iconic Calle Ocho Street and the 836 Expressway. All construction plans are approved by the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County, allowing immediate commencement post-closing. The project is slated for 179 units across eight floors, comprising studios, one-, and two-bedroom units, alongside ground-floor retail spaces, a pool, fitness center and parking garage.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.