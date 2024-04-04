Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Sells Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio Steps Away from Central Park for $5.65 Million April 03, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 111th Street Multifamily Portfolio in New York for $5,650,000.



"Our team was able to find a motivated purchaser to buy the fully rent-stabilized portfolio for a sub-5% cap rate," said Seth Glasser. "The buyer recognized the value of the premium location at a very low price per unit."



Glasser, Shaun Riney, and Michael Fusco, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both private investors.



The multifamily portfolio is located at 204, 208, and 240 West 111th Street, situated one block away from Central Park. The portfolio comprises 56 units spanning 43,554 square feet across three buildings, two of which are contiguous.