Marcus & Millichap : Seritage Might Have to Accept Price Discounts If It Hopes to Complete its Liquidation Sale

Media Seritage Might Have to Accept Price Discounts If It Hopes to Complete its Liquidation Sale November 09, 2022

Retail brokers and consultants expect strong interest when Sears spinoff Seritage Growth Properties starts to liquidate the remainder of its assets, as recommended by its board of trustees. But these industry insiders expect discounts will be necessary in order to consummate transactions.



Shareholders recently approved a plan that will bring additional Seritage properties to the market during a time of rising interest rates and a slowdown in commercial real estate deals.

