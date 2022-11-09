Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
33.89 USD   -1.83%
Marcus & Millichap : Seritage Might Have to Accept Price Discounts If It Hopes to Complete its Liquidation Sale

11/09/2022 | 05:55pm EST
Seritage Might Have to Accept Price Discounts If It Hopes to Complete its Liquidation Sale
November 09, 2022
Retail brokers and consultants expect strong interest when Sears spinoff Seritage Growth Properties starts to liquidate the remainder of its assets, as recommended by its board of trustees. But these industry insiders expect discounts will be necessary in order to consummate transactions.

Shareholders recently approved a plan that will bring additional Seritage properties to the market during a time of rising interest rates and a slowdown in commercial real estate deals.
Read the Full Article

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 1 358 M 1 358 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,89 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-31.31%1 358
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.25%22 054
KE HOLDINGS INC.-43.49%14 243
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.76%12 259
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-47.33%7 847
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-44.94%7 039