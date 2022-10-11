Marcus & Millichap : The Griffith Pepdjonovic Group Of Marcus & Millichap Brokers The Sale Of Mixed Use Apartment Building In Beverly, MA For $3.8 Million

Beverly, MA, October 11 ,2022 -- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, today announced the sale of 278 Cabot Street, a mixed-use building in Beverly, MA, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm's Boston office. The asset sold for $3,800,000.

Evan Griffith, senior vice president investments, Tony Pepdjonovic, senior vice president investments, and Will Sanborn, Associate, in Marcus & Millichap's Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. They also secured the buyer, a limited liability company.

278 Cabot Street is comprised of (2) Commercial, (4) 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, (1) 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and (2) 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom units. Located in the heart of Downtown Beverly, this property is an area that attracts high traffic to the North Shore because of its wide variety of local shops, restaurants and entertainment. The commercial tenants include The Cabot Lodge, a boutique hotel, and Compass, a real estate company with a purpose. This transit-oriented property is just an eleven-minute walk to MBTA Commuter Rail which travels to downtown Boston in 45 minutes.

According to Griffith, "Mixed-use apartment buildings with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail continue to outperform in the marketplace. Renter's desire the simplest possible commute to work, and Beverly still provides great value compared to some of the other higher priced submarkets in the Greater Boston Area."

"Located only 17 miles away from Boston, Beverly's historical charm and miles of beautiful coastline have cemented the district as one of the hottest submarkets in the Boston Metro over the past several years" adds Sanborn. "This is an ideal renter's location being only half a mile away from the MBTA Commuter Rail (Beverly Depot Station), the City of Boston is easily accessible as well as walking distance to the unique restaurants, bars and shopping that Beverly has offer."