BELLINGHAM, WA, June 27, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a triple-net Red Robin in Bellingham, Washington.

Ryan Wolf, First Vice President Investments, and Vincent Knipp, Senior Managing Director Investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, represented a repeat client in the purchase, which completed their 1031 exchange. Joel Deis, the Broker of Record for Washington, assisted in closing this transaction.

"We successfully helped our client exit a dark Capital One that would have required costly redevelopment," said Wolf. "Through a strategic exchange, we not only secured a replacement property, but also significantly increased their cash flow. Our client now enjoys the stability of a corporately guaranteed lease with Red Robin, which includes a hedge against inflation with annual rent escalations of 2.5%."

Bellingham, Washington is a coastal town known for its thriving college scene. With a total of eight, four-year public colleges in the surrounding region, these colleges collectively cater to a significant student population, with approximately 26,599 students enrolled in various undergraduate programs.

According to Wolf, "This is a 10-year deal with great fundamentals in a tax-free state. Red Robin is located on an elevated hard corner at a signalized intersection in front of Bells Fair Mall.

Red Robin is located at 100 W Telegraph Road, Bellingham, Washington.