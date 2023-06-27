DALLAS, Texas, June 27, 2023, - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sycamore Village Shopping Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Joe Santelli, First Vice President Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller.

"I am excited to say that even during a time of economic uncertainty, Joe and his team were able to procure 16 competitive offers for my center, allowing us to close quickly at our target price," said the seller of Sycamore Village Shopping Center.

This 26,148-square-foot regional retail center is situated on 2.67 acres and is located in a strong retail corridor. The retail center features a mixture of national and regional credit tenants as well as recent renovations.

Sycamore Village Shopping Center is located at 3515 Sycamore School Road in Fort Worth, Texas.