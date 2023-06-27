Marcus & Millichap : The Santelli Group Of Marcus & Millichap Announces The Sale Of Sycamore Village Shopping Center In Fort Worth, Texas
Today at 12:57 pm
Share
Press Releases
The Santelli Group Of Marcus & Millichap Announces The Sale Of Sycamore Village Shopping Center In Fort Worth, Texas
June 27, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
DALLAS, Texas, June 27, 2023, - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sycamore Village Shopping Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
Joe Santelli, First Vice President Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller.
"I am excited to say that even during a time of economic uncertainty, Joe and his team were able to procure 16 competitive offers for my center, allowing us to close quickly at our target price," said the seller of Sycamore Village Shopping Center.
This 26,148-square-foot regional retail center is situated on 2.67 acres and is located in a strong retail corridor. The retail center features a mixture of national and regional credit tenants as well as recent renovations.
Sycamore Village Shopping Center is located at 3515 Sycamore School Road in Fort Worth, Texas.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 16:56:42 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.