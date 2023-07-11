Marcus & Millichap : The Zupancic Group of Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.65 Million Multifamily Sale
Today at 01:04 pm
Share
Press Releases
The Zupancic Group of Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.65 Million Multifamily Sale
July 11, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1320 Nicholson Street NW, a 25-unit multifamily asset located in the Brightwood/16th Street Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The asset sold for $4.65 million, $186,000 per unit, or $208.72 per square foot.
"We are very pleased with the results that were secured for our client in successfully closing this transaction," says Marty Zupancic, senior vice president investments. "The location of the subject property allowed us to leverage decades of experience in this submarket, through the more than 60 deals our team has closed in this submarket alone."
Zupancic, Christian Barreiro and John Slowinski, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Washington, D.C. office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, NOVO Properties. In addition, the team secured the buyer, American Housing, a local affordable housing developer that was awarded the deal following a competitive marketing process and lengthy TOPA negotiations.
"Our experience and track record helped contribute to the significant number of buyers produced by our competitive marketing and sale process. The nearby Parks at Walter Reed development and associated Whole Foods also contributed to the market's interest in the property," added Zupancic.
Built in 1937, the three-story, 22,279-square-foot property features a mix of studio and one-bedroom units, as well as a large basement space that covers the entire floor plate of the building. The property is just steps from Rock Creek Park, 0.3 miles from the Walmart Supercenter on Georgia Avenue, and just 1.1 miles from the recently opened Whole Foods Market at the Parks at Walter Reed.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2023 17:03:08 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.