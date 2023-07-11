WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1320 Nicholson Street NW, a 25-unit multifamily asset located in the Brightwood/16th Street Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The asset sold for $4.65 million, $186,000 per unit, or $208.72 per square foot.



"We are very pleased with the results that were secured for our client in successfully closing this transaction," says Marty Zupancic, senior vice president investments. "The location of the subject property allowed us to leverage decades of experience in this submarket, through the more than 60 deals our team has closed in this submarket alone."



Zupancic, Christian Barreiro and John Slowinski, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Washington, D.C. office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, NOVO Properties. In addition, the team secured the buyer, American Housing, a local affordable housing developer that was awarded the deal following a competitive marketing process and lengthy TOPA negotiations.



"Our experience and track record helped contribute to the significant number of buyers produced by our competitive marketing and sale process. The nearby Parks at Walter Reed development and associated Whole Foods also contributed to the market's interest in the property," added Zupancic.



Built in 1937, the three-story, 22,279-square-foot property features a mix of studio and one-bedroom units, as well as a large basement space that covers the entire floor plate of the building. The property is just steps from Rock Creek Park, 0.3 miles from the Walmart Supercenter on Georgia Avenue, and just 1.1 miles from the recently opened Whole Foods Market at the Parks at Walter Reed.