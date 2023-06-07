Marcus & Millichap : This Analyst Believes CRE Revenue Growth Will Revert to its Usual 3% to 6% Annual Gains

Media This Analyst Believes CRE Revenue Growth Will Revert to its Usual 3% to 6% Annual Gains June 07, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

Commercial real estate investments usually deliver stable returns over longer hold periods, such as a five-plus year horizon, allowing time to iron out common cyclical bumps and potholes that may affect single-year returns, according to John Chang, senior vice president and national director research and advisory services for Marcus & Millichap.



In times when the economy and sector are relatively normal like between 2014 and 2019 most property types delivered total revenue growth between 20% and 25%. But during crisis points, revenue growth has understandably faltered and in some cases certain sectors have taken years to recoup lost ground.