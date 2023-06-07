Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:50 2023-06-07 pm EDT
32.69 USD   +2.64%
03:02pMarcus & Millichap : This Analyst Believes CRE Revenue Growth Will Revert to its Usual 3% to 6% Annual Gains
02:46pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 25,289-Square Foot Industrial Building
01:50pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Boardman Center Plaza, a 136,500-Square-Foot Shopping Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Marcus & Millichap : This Analyst Believes CRE Revenue Growth Will Revert to its Usual 3% to 6% Annual Gains

06/07/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
This Analyst Believes CRE Revenue Growth Will Revert to its Usual 3% to 6% Annual Gains
June 07, 2023
Commercial real estate investments usually deliver stable returns over longer hold periods, such as a five-plus year horizon, allowing time to iron out common cyclical bumps and potholes that may affect single-year returns, according to John Chang, senior vice president and national director research and advisory services for Marcus & Millichap.

In times when the economy and sector are relatively normal like between 2014 and 2019 most property types delivered total revenue growth between 20% and 25%. But during crisis points, revenue growth has understandably faltered and in some cases certain sectors have taken years to recoup lost ground.
Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 19:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 925 M - -
Net income 2023 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 637x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 1 225 M 1 225 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,85 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-7.55%1 225
CBRE GROUP, INC.0.83%23 545
KE HOLDINGS INC.19.56%20 796
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-9.73%12 682
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.43.64%11 057
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.56%7 113
