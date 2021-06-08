Log in
Marcus & Millichap : 212-Unit Apartment Property Sale in Dallas-Fort Worth Brokered by Marcus & Millichap

06/08/2021
LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 8, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Basswood Manor, a 212-unit multifamily property in Lewisville, Texas.

'Built in 1970, Basswood Manor is an attractive value-add property that will provide our buyer with immediate yields, as well as exponential room for further developing and improving the property,' said Al Silva, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Worth office. 'Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA, one of the nation's most dynamic markets, Basswood Manor is ideally positioned to capitalize on the vast growth facets that are prevalent in the region.' Silva represented the seller, a California-based private investment company and procured the buyer, a Dallas-based investment group.

'The property attracted 22 offers during a four-week marketing process and closed about 75 days after an agreement was reached between buyer and seller,' commented Ford Braly, first vice president investments on the Silva Multifamily Team. 'The new owners plan to make significant physical and operational improvements to the community, which will result in a higher quality living environment for residents.'

A mere 25 miles outside Dallas, Basswood Manor sits on a 15-acre lot and hosts 14 buildings on the property. Located across the street from Lakeland Elementary School and near two high schools, this apartment complex is convenient for families. The property offers a variety of large, family friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 18:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
