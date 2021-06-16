Marcus & Millichap : Capital Corporation Hires Four Senior-Level Capital Markets Financing Professionals

CALABASAS, Calif., June 15, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a leading provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions announced today that four senior-level capital markets financing professionals have joined the firm. James Conley joins as senior managing director; Neil Campbell, senior director; Justin Shuart, senior director, and Drit Shoemaker, senior director. These capital markets financing professionals were formerly with JLL, DLP Real Estate Capital, Cushman & Wakefield and Trident Real Estate Ventures, respectively. Conley and Campbell will join MMCC in Philadelphia, Shuart in the firm's Dallas office, and Shoemaker in Seattle. They will focus on securing commercial debt and equity financing for a full range of property types on behalf of commercial real estate investors.

'Bringing select, senior-level origination professionals to our growing roster of capital markets professionals is an essential component of MMCC's continuing evolution. The momentum created by our long-term strategic growth plan has enhanced our ability to attract accomplished capital markets professionals,' said Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of business for MMCC. 'Key elements of our recent expansion include, augmenting our multifamily agency lending capabilities and acquiring Metropolitan Capital, Mission Capital and LMI Capital.' In the first quarter of 2021, MMCC closed 487 transactions valued at $1.6 billion in 42 states with 178 capital sources. In 2020, MMCC closed 1,943 transactions totaling $7.67 billion.

Conley is a 16-year industry veteran who has completed some of the more complex transactions in the Philadelphia market. Campbell has more than 12 years of experience originating and structuring transactions in the Washington, D. C., and Philadelphia markets. Shuart has over 10 years' experience arranging debt and equity financing for clients and has a long track record in the multifamily space and with agency financings. Shoemaker is the founder and former managing partner of Trident Real Estate Ventures and has a 14-year career in the commercial real estate space.