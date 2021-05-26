Marcus & Millichap : Did We Overstimulate The Economy? Maybe

As the US economy continues its recovery from COVID-19, retail sales have jumped to 15% above pre-recession levels. But that consumption comes at a cost, stirring inflation for gas, food, and building materials. And amid those rising fears and the reality of considerable labor shortages and wage inflation, one question persists: could we have overstimulated the economy?

'Maybe we did,' says John Chang, senior vice president and director of research services at Marcus & Millichap. 'But that's probably a lot better than understimulating it and waiting years for a recovery.'

But, there's a caveat, according to Chang: 'the Fed, Congress, and the President will probably have to ease off the throttle a little bit so the situation doesn't spiral out of control,' he says.