Marcus & Millichap : GlobeSt.com Celebrates Female Brokers in Investment Sales

The category of investment sales was open to commercial real estate agents whose primary function is to handle investment sales on behalf of property buyers and sellers. This honor isn't necessarily given to the dealmakers with the highest transaction volumes or most headline-grabbing deals. We were seeking professionals who have earned a reputation in the industry for delivering on what she promised, whichever side of the negotiating table she's on.

Brokers nominated in this category had a high level of integrity and discipline, and additionally, had proven to be driven, entrepreneurial and passionate about the art of the deal. The women chosen in this category have proven to be creative problem-solvers who do not stop until their client is satisfied-and often secures repeat business as a result.

