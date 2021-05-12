Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : GlobeSt.com Celebrates Female Brokers in Investment Sales

05/12/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The category of investment sales was open to commercial real estate agents whose primary function is to handle investment sales on behalf of property buyers and sellers. This honor isn't necessarily given to the dealmakers with the highest transaction volumes or most headline-grabbing deals. We were seeking professionals who have earned a reputation in the industry for delivering on what she promised, whichever side of the negotiating table she's on.

Brokers nominated in this category had a high level of integrity and discipline, and additionally, had proven to be driven, entrepreneurial and passionate about the art of the deal. The women chosen in this category have proven to be creative problem-solvers who do not stop until their client is satisfied-and often secures repeat business as a result.

Read the Full Article

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 21:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
05:58pMARCUS & MILLICHAP  : GlobeSt.com Celebrates Female Brokers in Investment Sales
PU
05:46pMARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Why More Investors Are Seeking Office Buildings in Seconda..
PU
05/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Capital Corporation Arranges $24.5 Million Non-Recourse Ca..
PU
05/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Office Will Remain CRE's 'Wildcard' As Economy Recovers
PU
05/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue Falls
MT
05/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submi..
AQ
05/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Earnings Flash (MMI) MARCUS & MILLICHAP Posts Q1 Revenue $..
MT
05/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.  : Reports Results for First Quarter 2021
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 860 M - -
Net income 2021 64,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 476 M 1 476 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 37,35 $
Spread / Highest target -25,0%
Spread / Average Target -25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.0.32%1 476
KE HOLDINGS INC.-21.61%57 120
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-14.60%28 515
CBRE GROUP, INC.36.69%28 203
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED39.60%17 370
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED33.76%10 182