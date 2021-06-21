Log in
Marcus & Millichap : Net Lease Grapples With Potential Change Post-Pandemic and Post-Biden

06/21/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
The first panel discussion of the GlobeSt. Net Lease event wasted no time in addressing the elephant (or, more accurately with Democratic control over the legislative and executive branch, the donkey) in the room: The potential elimination of the 1031 exchanges by the Biden administration.

'Right now it's a lot of noise,' said moderator Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group. 'Nobody knows what's going to happen.' But he encouraged everyone in the room to contact their Congressional representatives. 'It's all we can do. Doing nothing will not help.'

Goodman led a panel including Gordon Whiting, managing director of Angelo Gordon; Glen D. Kunofsky, executive managing director of Marcus & Millichap; Mark West, senior managing director of JLL Capital Markets; and Gino Sabatini, managing director, head of investments at W.P. Carey. The discussion was entitled 'The State of the Industry: Examining the Implications of a Transformative Year.'

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 860 M - -
Net income 2021 64,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 540 M 1 540 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 38,97 $
Spread / Highest target -28,1%
Spread / Average Target -28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.4.67%1 540
KE HOLDINGS INC.-19.17%59 235
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-13.20%28 856
CBRE GROUP, INC.37.69%28 410
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-8.39%11 405
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED34.11%10 209