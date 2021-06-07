Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Property Prices Are Now Only 1% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

06/07/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
Pandemic-induced changes spanning the Los Angeles commercial real estate market have been a long time coming, as discussed during the May 11 Commercial Observer forum on the future of L.A. real estate.

Emergent trends throughout the City of Angels include a lack of affordable housing, the migration of residents to coastal California towns, the contraction of retail and office spaces, and an increased demand for entertainment.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 17:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
01:47pMARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Property Prices Are Now Only 1% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
PU
06/04INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Continues Selling Trend at Marcus & Millichap
MT
06/03MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Net-Leased Asset on Lower Broadway in Nashville Tennessee ..
PU
06/02MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : LA Market Experts on the Interplay Between Post-Pandemic T..
PU
05/28MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Buyer Interest in Downtown Rentals Reviving
PU
05/28MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Webcast Drills Down into CRE Implications of Biden Adminis..
PU
05/28EXPERT : Sell Now to Avoid Proposed Tax Changes
PU
05/27MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Dual-Tenant Retail Property Sale Completed by Marcus & Mil..
PU
05/27MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : $31.75 Million Multifamily Asset Sale Completed by Marcus ..
PU
05/27MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Proposed Tax Law Changes Could Change Shape of Transaction..
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 860 M - -
Net income 2021 64,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 536 M 1 536 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 38,86 $
Spread / Highest target -27,9%
Spread / Average Target -27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.4.38%1 536
KE HOLDINGS INC.-24.52%55 317
CBRE GROUP, INC.40.26%28 940
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-18.75%27 057
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED1.79%12 683
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED36.50%10 391