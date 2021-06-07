Marcus & Millichap : Property Prices Are Now Only 1% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Pandemic-induced changes spanning the Los Angeles commercial real estate market have been a long time coming, as discussed during the May 11 Commercial Observer forum on the future of L.A. real estate.
Emergent trends throughout the City of Angels include a lack of affordable housing, the migration of residents to coastal California towns, the contraction of retail and office spaces, and an increased demand for entertainment.
