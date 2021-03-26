Log in
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

Marcus & Millichap : Ryan E. Garcia Joins Marcus & Millichap in Los Angeles

03/26/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that Ryan E. Garcia has joined the firm in Los Angeles as a vice president. Garcia is an experienced net lease property investment advisor with extensive institutional and private client relationships built by assisting corporations, private investors and developers in the execution of net lease property sales and sale leasebacks.

'It's a pleasure to welcome Ryan to our Los Angeles office,' said Enrique Wong, first vice president and regional manager of Marcus & Millichap's Los Angeles office. 'He is a well-respected and highly skilled industry veteran whose broad range of commercial real estate investment experience and high degree of specialized market knowledge will benefit our clients in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California. Ryan's new responsibilities include working closely with Institutional Property Advisors executive directors Tom Lagos and Patrick Toomey.'

Previously with CBRE, Garcia has completed over $1 billion in sales, leasing and development transactions in his nearly 20 years as commercial real estate investment professional. His clients include Fortune 500 companies such as Walmart, Capital One, Motorola, Anthem Insurance, General Motors and Raytheon. He has represented private equity clients, developers, high-net-worth individuals and municipalities. Garcia holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College and M.B.A. and Master of Real Estate Development degrees from the University of Southern California. He is a member of the Association of Corporate Growth and the International Council of Shopping Centers.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 20:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
