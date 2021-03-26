Marcus & Millichap : Ryan E. Garcia Joins Marcus & Millichap in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that Ryan E. Garcia has joined the firm in Los Angeles as a vice president. Garcia is an experienced net lease property investment advisor with extensive institutional and private client relationships built by assisting corporations, private investors and developers in the execution of net lease property sales and sale leasebacks.
'It's a pleasure to welcome Ryan to our Los Angeles office,' said Enrique Wong, first vice president and regional manager of Marcus & Millichap's Los Angeles office. 'He is a well-respected and highly skilled industry veteran whose broad range of commercial real estate investment experience and high degree of specialized market knowledge will benefit our clients in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California. Ryan's new responsibilities include working closely with Institutional Property Advisors executive directors Tom Lagos and Patrick Toomey.'
Previously with CBRE, Garcia has completed over $1 billion in sales, leasing and development transactions in his nearly 20 years as commercial real estate investment professional. His clients include Fortune 500 companies such as Walmart, Capital One, Motorola, Anthem Insurance, General Motors and Raytheon. He has represented private equity clients, developers, high-net-worth individuals and municipalities. Garcia holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College and M.B.A. and Master of Real Estate Development degrees from the University of Southern California. He is a member of the Association of Corporate Growth and the International Council of Shopping Centers.
