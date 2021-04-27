Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MMI

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Marcus & Millichap : Strong Retail Sales Bode Well for Sector

04/27/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
Core retail sales surged by $33 billion last month - an 8% increase - driven largely by the latest round of government stimulus infusing cash into Americans' pockets.

Core sales climbed 38% from last April's trough and are now up 15% from the prior peak in February of last year. Marcus & Millichap predicts April sales will likely be strong as well, 'and then we may see some of the gains burn off as the stimulus checks are used up,' said John Chang, Senior Vice President and Director of Research Services at Marcus & Millichap, in a recent video analysis.

'This kind of liquidity and consumption is unprecedented, but so are the economic risks of the pandemic that this liquidity is battling,' Chang said.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 784 M - -
Net income 2021 52,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 447 M 1 447 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 36,70 $
Spread / Highest target -23,7%
Spread / Average Target -23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-1.42%1 447
KE HOLDINGS INC.-8.47%66 700
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.5.58%35 078
CBRE GROUP, INC.34.01%27 645
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED20.73%9 190
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION20.86%7 413
