    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Marcus & Millichap : Virus cases plunge and LA, San Francisco come back to life

05/04/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
When Angeleno Wine Co. reopened its tasting room, co-owner Amy Luftig Viste teared up seeing old friends reunited for the first time since the pandemic had shuttered so many businesses it left major cities looking like ghost towns. Even with limited capacity, animated conversations flowed from the tables set among barrels of aging wine and echoed off the brick walls of the winery hidden in an industrial section on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles. 'It felt like the winery had come alive again,' Luftig Viste said Sunday, the day after it reopened after being closed all but two weeks over the past 13 months. The din in the small space is destined to get louder when capacity is allowed to double to 50% as Los Angeles and San Francisco lead the way toward a broader reopening of California businesses. The state's signature cities are likely Tuesday to be the only major urban areas in the state to meet virus case thresholds for the least-restrictive tier, allowing indoor bars to reopen, larger crowds to cheer on Major League Baseball's Dodgers and Giants, and expanded capacity at restaurants, movie theaters, amusement parks, gyms and other establishments. It's a remarkable turnaround considering California was the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the U.S. just a few months ago.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 17:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 784 M - -
Net income 2021 52,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 406 M 1 406 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 35,68 $
Spread / Highest target -21,5%
Spread / Average Target -21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-4.16%1 406
KE HOLDINGS INC.-16.14%61 111
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-5.05%31 317
CBRE GROUP, INC.36.14%28 091
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED52.35%18 960
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED29.04%9 823
