Marcus & Millichap : Webcast Featuring Federal Reserve Policy Advisor

April 06, 2021





With distribution of COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widespread, consumer confidence and spending on the rise, and the $2-trillion stimulus package beginning to work its way through the system, the keyword for the current outlook is "promising," Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji said on the firm's recent webcast with over 9,000 investors signed on, "Roaring '20s Revival or Fed-Induced Downer?"

As a case in point, Nadji noted an uptick in commercial property sales as 2021 progresses. "We've seen a steady improvement in the transaction marketplace since the bottoming in the second quarter of last year," he said.

However, he pointed out, "there is a big question mark as to the rising tide of an overall strong recovery lifting all boats by property type and potential lingering structural issues."

