Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.    MMI

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Webcast Featuring Federal Reserve Policy Advisor

04/06/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Marcus & Millichap Webcast Featuring Federal Reserve Policy Advisor

April 06, 2021


With distribution of COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widespread, consumer confidence and spending on the rise, and the $2-trillion stimulus package beginning to work its way through the system, the keyword for the current outlook is "promising," Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji said on the firm's recent webcast with over 9,000 investors signed on, "Roaring '20s Revival or Fed-Induced Downer?"

As a case in point, Nadji noted an uptick in commercial property sales as 2021 progresses. "We've seen a steady improvement in the transaction marketplace since the bottoming in the second quarter of last year," he said.

However, he pointed out, "there is a big question mark as to the rising tide of an overall strong recovery lifting all boats by property type and potential lingering structural issues."

Read the Full Article

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
05:52pMARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Webcast Featuring Federal Reserve Policy Advisor
PU
06:00aMARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Capital Corporation Arranges a $28M Construction Loan
PU
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Marcus & Millichap Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend at Marcus & Millichap
MT
04/02MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : The 'Aging Millennial Generation' is Driving Housing Marke..
PU
04/01MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Once-In-a-Lifetime Opportunity For An Owner/Occupier at Ci..
BU
03/31MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : 386-Unit Multifamily Asset Sale Completed by Marcus & Mill..
PU
03/26MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Ryan E. Garcia Joins Marcus & Millichap in Los Angeles
PU
03/23MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Closes Nevada Multifamily Asset Sale
PU
03/23MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : $18.5 Million Suburban Sacramento Multifamily Asset Sale B..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 784 M - -
Net income 2021 52,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 368 M 1 368 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 34,71 $
Spread / Highest target -19,3%
Spread / Average Target -19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-6.77%1 368
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.0.93%32 374
CBRE GROUP, INC.29.03%26 619
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED25.24%9 497
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION8.02%6 594
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.33.56%6 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ