  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Why More Investors Are Seeking Office Buildings in Secondary Markets

05/12/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Investors seeking higher yields on office acquisitions than core markets could provide have been realigning their investment strategies to target smaller markets over the last decade, as many Sunbelt cities saw high population growth. The pandemic, which expanded remote working opportunities, at least in the short term, accelerated migration to smaller markets in warm climates with a relatively low cost of living and high quality city life. As a result, employers are following the talent and investors are following the employers.

Some major investors have recently announced plans to focus on growing secondary and tertiary markets, including Highwoods Properties, an office REIT based in Raleigh, N.C., and the newly formed Cohen & Steers Private Real Estate Group, a dedicated private real estate investment team of New York-based global investment manager Cohen & Steers Inc.Read the Full Article

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 21:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 860 M - -
Net income 2021 64,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 476 M 1 476 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 37,35 $
Spread / Highest target -25,0%
Spread / Average Target -25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.0.32%1 476
KE HOLDINGS INC.-21.61%57 120
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-14.60%28 515
CBRE GROUP, INC.36.69%28 203
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED39.60%17 370
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED33.76%10 182