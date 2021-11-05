The ascendants: New leaders take the helm at city's top brokerages

New York City's top brokerages are going through shake-ups at the top.
More than a dozen powerful figures - from management to dealmakers - have vacated their perches in the past few years, paving the way for rising stars. Some veterans have died, others have retired and a couple have faced down some hard times, while still others have opted to go elsewhere.
Read the Full Article
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 18:48:08 UTC.