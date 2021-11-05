Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
The ascendants: New leaders take the helm at city's top brokerages

11/05/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
New York City's top brokerages are going through shake-ups at the top.

More than a dozen powerful figures - from management to dealmakers - have vacated their perches in the past few years, paving the way for rising stars. Some veterans have died, others have retired and a couple have faced down some hard times, while still others have opted to go elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 18:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 971 M - -
Net income 2021 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 846 M 1 846 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.25.30%1 846
CBRE GROUP, INC.68.02%34 563
KE HOLDINGS INC.-70.15%21 877
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-49.60%17 264
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED78.25%13 334
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.84%8 641