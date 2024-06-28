Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that veteran self-storage broker Robert “Bobby” Bloch has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as a senior vice president. Bloch will focus on self-storage investment property acquisitions and dispositions on behalf of clients. He has 30 years of investment sales, management, and business development experience.

“The addition of Bobby extends the hiring momentum we’ve had over the past 18 months as we continue to expand our support for clients across all property types in markets throughout North America,” said Brian Hosey, senior vice president and division manager. “Bobby’s extensive network of relationships and deep knowledge of the self-storage industry further strengthen our presence in the Mid-Atlantic region and gives us the opportunity to offer our services to even more investors.”

Previously with Cushman & Wakefield, Bloch specializes in self-storage acquisition and dispositions in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast United States. He has completed over $800 million in self-storage investment property sales since 2013 on behalf of private investors, real estate investment trusts, and institutional-level funds and firms.

“As net in-migration grows in the Washington, D.C. metro area, self-storage needs increase, and with inventory growth falling below the trailing 10-year average, we expect that the metro will end the year with one of the four lowest self-storage vacancy rates in the nation,” said Steven D. Weinstock, senior vice president and national director of Marcus & Millichap’s Self-Storage Division. “I know that Bobby will be a great resource for investors drawn to the region’s opportunities and I am pleased to have him on our roster of self-storage investment specialists.”

