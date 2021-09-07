Log in
Marechale Capital : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/07/2021 | 09:13am EDT
7 September 2021

Marechale Capital plc

(“Marechale” or the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Dealing

Marechale Capital Plc (AIM: MAC) announces it was notified today that, on 6 and 7 September 2021, Patrick Booth-Clibborn, Chief Executive Officer, sold a total of 3,000,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 2.75 pence each in the Company.

Following the disposal of shares, Patrick Booth-Clibborn’s beneficial holding in the Company is 9,076,865 ordinary shares representing 11.28 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc
Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn		 Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson		 Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Alice McLaren		 Tel: +44 (0)78 7574 4070

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name Patrick Booth-Clibborn
2 Reason for notification   
a. Position/Status Chief Executive Officer
b. Initial notification/
Amendment		 Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name Marechale Capital plc
b. LEI 213800WAVVOPS85N2205
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		 Ordinary Shares


ISIN: GB0005401087
b. Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares
c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume(s) Price (p)
  1. 1,000,000
  2. 2,000,000
 3.05p
2.60p
d. Aggregated information
 
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
-3,000,000
-2.75 pence per share
e. Date of the transaction
  1. 06/09/2021 and (b) 07/09/2021
f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

© PRNewswire 2021
