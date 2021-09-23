Log in
Marechale Capital : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM – 22 September 2021

09/23/2021 | 10:12am EDT
22 September 2021

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Marechale Capital Plc (AIM: MAC) announces a Notice of Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders of the Company convening a meeting to be held on 14 October 2021 at 11.00 a.m. at 46 New Broad St., London EC2M 1JH. A copy of the Notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.marechalecapital.com.

Given the current circumstances in relation to Covid-19, the Board has made the decision that the AGM will be held as a closed meeting in accordance with the provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020. This means that the AGM will be convened with the minimum quorum of shareholders (facilitated by the Company) to conduct the formal business of the AGM. As such, for the safety and security of all involved, shareholders and their proxies are unable to attend the AGM in person this year. However, shareholders will be able to attend the AGM virtually via Zoom. Shareholders are invited to email the Company at mail@marechalecapital.comby 12.00pm on Tuesday 12 October 2021 in order to be provided with the relevant Zoom invite. Shareholders wishing to attend by Zoom will be required to supply verifiable contact details which will be accepted at the Company's absolute discretion and to evidence their shareholding (i.e. how many shares they hold and the nominee name in which they are held, if not held in their personal name).

In light of this, you are strongly advised to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy to ensure that your vote is counted. Shareholders are invited to submit any questions that they have on the business of the AGM by email to mail@marechalecapital.com. Where questions are received by 12.00pm on Monday 11 October 2021, direct responses will be provided in advance of the AGM. If they are received after this time, direct responses will be provided subsequently.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582

Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Tel: +44 (0)78 7574 4070

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Alice McLaren

Disclaimer

Marechale Capital plc published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 14:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
