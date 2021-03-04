Marechale Capital : Trading Update

04 March 2021

Marechale Capital plc

(“Marechale” or the “Company”)

Trading Update

Marechale Capital Plc (AIM: MAC) provides an update on its current trading.

Further to the announcement of 26 January 2021, Marechale recently completed a strategic fundraising to put the Company in a better position to take advantage of opportunities that are presented to Marechale in connection with its work for corporate clients whereby Marechale takes shares, founder shares or long term warrants in lieu of or in addition to cash fees. The Company sees significant potential for growth within the technology, alternative and renewable energy and leisure and hospitality sectors as the economy recovers from the current pandemic and the Directors consider that a stronger balance sheet will allow it greater scope to capitalise on and participate in client financing opportunities on advantageous terms.

Recent transactions concluded by the Company include providing strategic advice to a high growth energy business, which is planning a realisation event in the short term, whereby the Company was able to receive a greater proportion of shares and warrants as part of its advisory fees. In addition, Marechale is now better positioned to invest in and support its corporate clients alongside its investor relationships which it has recently done with a growing global technology group which is on the cusp of its first commercial contract. In this transaction, the Company received further shares in a new equity round, at a premium valuation to previous rounds, together with increasing its warrant position. Finally, the Company completed a short-term, high yielding loan note funding round through its investor contacts, in which it was also able to participate and receive warrants, for a UK hospitality brand with the potential for high growth. The board believes these investments and other maturing warrants and equity and founder equity investments in the Marechale corporate finance portfolio have the potential to generate material value to shareholders.

Marechale is an established corporate finance firm providing strategic, M&A and advisory services helping to provide finance for earlier stage and growth capital companies from its family office, private investor and private equity relationships where it often co invests. The majority of the Company’s recent share placing funding has been invested in, or committed to, a number of these completed and ongoing transactions, taking the form of equity at attractive valuations and short-term, high yielding loans with warrants attached.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

