7 ways SensorX Magna revolutionizes the meat inspection process

2. Remove bone without destroying yield

Finding bone and other hard contaminants, such as metal and glass, is only half the battle - how you remove them makes all the difference. SensorX Magna is the only X-ray inspection system on the market that can efficiently reject bones from the meat supply without compromising yield or throughput. It makes bone removal a manageable, streamlined part of the grinding and mixing process.

What really sets SensorX Magna apart is its powerful combination of industry-leading bone detection, and state-of-the-art reject mechanism. It uses advanced X-ray technology to detect bone with unmatched accuracy. It then automatically rejects it with less meat than any other comparable system. A segment weighing just 1.5 kg (3 lbs) is cut from the product stream compared to the average 10 kg (20 lbs) removed by traditional X-ray systems. The segment is then rerun through the system so that only 0.3 kg (0.5 lbs) of meat is ultimately rejected with each bone.