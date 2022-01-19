Log in
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Iceland - 01/18
838 ISK   +0.96%
10:54aMAREL : 2021 results published on 2 February, virtual investor meeting on 3 February 2022
AQ
01/18MAREL : Aqua Sur
PU
01/18MAREL : Six important points for a top evisceration operation
PU
Marel : 2021 results published on 2 February, virtual investor meeting on 3 February 2022

01/19/2022 | 11:04am EST
Earnings conference call and webcast

On Thursday 3 February 2022, at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), Marel will host a virtual investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the fourth quarter and for the full year.

The meeting is webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording is available after the meeting on www.marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the meeting through a conference call by dialing:

  • IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 79477837#)
  • NL: +31 10 712 9162
  • UK: +44 33 3300 9030
  • US: +1 646 722 4957

Financial calendar

  • AGM - 16 March 2022
  • Q1 2022 - 27 April 2022
  • Q2 2022 - 27 July 2022
  • Q3 2022 - 2 November 2022
  • Q4 2022 - 8 February 2023
  • AGM - 22 March 2023

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 16:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
