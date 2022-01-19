Marel : 2021 results published on 2 February, virtual investor meeting on 3 February 2022
01/19/2022 | 11:04am EST
Earnings conference call and webcast
On Thursday 3 February 2022, at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), Marel will host a virtual investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the fourth quarter and for the full year.
The meeting is webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording is available after the meeting on www.marel.com/ir.
Members of the investment community can also join the meeting through a conference call by dialing:
IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 79477837#)
NL: +31 10 712 9162
UK: +44 33 3300 9030
US: +1 646 722 4957
Financial calendar
AGM - 16 March 2022
Q1 2022 - 27 April 2022
Q2 2022 - 27 July 2022
Q3 2022 - 2 November 2022
Q4 2022 - 8 February 2023
AGM - 22 March 2023
Investor relations
For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.