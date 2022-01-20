Marel : Avicola Porcinos

9-11 March 2022

Booth #J-04

Centro Costa Salguero, Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Avicola Porcinos event underlines the importance of the poultry sector for Argentina and other South-American countries. Marel's participation demonstrates our commitment to the Argentinian poultry industry.

Argentina's poultry industry is working hard daily to deliver healthy, safe, accessible and high-quality products to the foodservice and retail markets. There's a strong need for automation, today more than ever. The country's automation process must even accelerate, due to the situation imposed by Covid-19 and the lack of manpower.

At its Avicola Porcinos booth J-04, Marel will highlight its most modern and innovative solutions. This will include smart solutions for cut-up, deboning, weighing, batching and packing of all kinds of end products, fresh or frozen, cuts or whole birds. See our equipment in focus below.

Today, effective poultry processing can't be done without data gathering through the process anymore. This valuable information is the indispensable prerequisite for data-driven processes. Marel's Innova software provides processors with the connectivity and data management that helps make more informed decisions.