    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
Marel : Avicola Porcinos

01/20/2022 | 06:51am EST
18 Jan 2022

Avicola Porcinos 9 to 11 March 2022, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina's largest exhibition for all professionals in the poultry and pork industries to learn about the latest trends and innovations. These two thriving sectors will gather in Buenos Aires, with more than 160 companies expected from Argentina and the world.

9-11 March 2022
Booth #J-04
Centro Costa Salguero, Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Avicola Porcinos event underlines the importance of the poultry sector for Argentina and other South-American countries. Marel's participation demonstrates our commitment to the Argentinian poultry industry.

Argentina's poultry industry is working hard daily to deliver healthy, safe, accessible and high-quality products to the foodservice and retail markets. There's a strong need for automation, today more than ever. The country's automation process must even accelerate, due to the situation imposed by Covid-19 and the lack of manpower.

Marel's smart solutions

At its Avicola Porcinos booth J-04, Marel will highlight its most modern and innovative solutions. This will include smart solutions for cut-up, deboning, weighing, batching and packing of all kinds of end products, fresh or frozen, cuts or whole birds. See our equipment in focus below.

Today, effective poultry processing can't be done without data gathering through the process anymore. This valuable information is the indispensable prerequisite for data-driven processes. Marel's Innova software provides processors with the connectivity and data management that helps make more informed decisions.

Marel's highlights at Avicola Porcinos

Please visit our booth J-04 in Pavilion 2-3. Our experts are available to answer your questions. They can inform you about all of our innovative and advantageous solutions and provide you with detailed advice and comprehensive support. Our stand crew will have an open ear for your poultry processing needs and be committed to helping you succeed. We look forward to meeting you in Buenos Aires!

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 11:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
