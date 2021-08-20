Marel : CIMIE 2021 | 15 - 17 September

We look forward to greeting you at CIMIE 2021 where you will discover how Marel's latest innovations for the meat processing industry add more value to processes and help businesses become more adaptable, efficient and profitable.

We are proud to be a part of the 19th China International Meat Industry Exhibition where we will meet with Chinese processors once again.

As a full-line solution provider for the pork, beef, poultry and prepared foods industries, Marel is committed to helping meat processors stay ahead of the competition and becoming more intelligent and adaptable. We supply the equipment, software, and services needed to develop smart food processing plants. Our automation, robotics and data management are helping processors of all sizes optimize yield, quality and throughput across the entire value chain.

Experts from Marel's meat, poultry and further processing industries will be on hand to introduce some of our most intelligent and efficient equipment and provide you with detailed advice and comprehensive support to help you succeed. In addition, you will learn how our Innova software systems can give your business a competitive edge through process control and monitoring.