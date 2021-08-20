Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Marel hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
No quotes available
-- ISK   0.00%
06:54aMAREL : CIMIE 2021 | 15 - 17 September
PU
08/19MAREL : Tianyun builds new brand Trout Fresh with Marel automation
PU
08/10MAREL : Check ‘n Neck
PU
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marel : CIMIE 2021 | 15 - 17 September

08/20/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 Aug 2021

CIMIE 2021 | 15 - 17 September The 19th China International Meat Industry Exhibition 2021

Details

Exhibition

Type

15-17 September 2021

Date

Qingdao City, China

Location

Qingdao Cosmopolitan Exposition

Venue

We look forward to greeting you at CIMIE 2021 where you will discover how Marel's latest innovations for the meat processing industry add more value to processes and help businesses become more adaptable, efficient and profitable.

We are proud to be a part of the 19th China International Meat Industry Exhibition where we will meet with Chinese processors once again.

As a full-line solution provider for the pork, beef, poultry and prepared foods industries, Marel is committed to helping meat processors stay ahead of the competition and becoming more intelligent and adaptable. We supply the equipment, software, and services needed to develop smart food processing plants. Our automation, robotics and data management are helping processors of all sizes optimize yield, quality and throughput across the entire value chain.

Experts from Marel's meat, poultry and further processing industries will be on hand to introduce some of our most intelligent and efficient equipment and provide you with detailed advice and comprehensive support to help you succeed. In addition, you will learn how our Innova software systems can give your business a competitive edge through process control and monitoring.

Book Now

Share this page:

Get in touch

Our dedicated team is here to help and answer any questions you may have. Please complete the form, and we'll get back to you as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you.

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAREL HF.
06:54aMAREL : CIMIE 2021 | 15 - 17 September
PU
08/19MAREL : Tianyun builds new brand Trout Fresh with Marel automation
PU
08/10MAREL : Check ‘n Neck
PU
07/30MAREL : supports flood affected communities in China, Germany and the Netherland..
PU
07/28MAREL : Transaction in own financial instruments
PU
07/28MAREL : Transaction in own financial instruments
AQ
07/22MAREL : opens demo center in Brazil
PU
07/22Marel to Seek Acquisitions
CI
07/22MAREL : Q2 2021 Investor Meeting Presentation
PU
07/22MAREL : Q2 2021 Investor Meeting Presentation
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 391 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
Net income 2021 116 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2021 117 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,3x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 4 857 M 5 714 M 5 670 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,44 €
Average target price 6,55 €
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chief Executive Officer
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance, IT & HR
Ásthildur Margrét Otharsdóttir Chairman
Arnar Þór Másson Vice Chairman
Margret Jonsdottir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.21.83%5 714
NORDSON CORPORATION12.54%13 141
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.82.39%10 890
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-2.52%10 503
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED8.21%5 941
VALMET OYJ41.65%5 780