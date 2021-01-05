Marel : Changes to market making agreements with Íslandsbanki hf. and

The changes entail that daily bid and ask offers of each market maker will be for a minimum of 30,000 shares instead of 40,000 shares before. The change is effective as of 5 January 2021.
