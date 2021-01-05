Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Marel hf.    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marel : Changes to market making agreements with Íslandsbanki hf. and

01/05/2021 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The changes entail that daily bid and ask offers of each market maker will be for a minimum of 30,000 shares instead of 40,000 shares before. The change is effective as of 5 January 2021.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 13:11:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAREL HF.
08:12aMAREL : Changes to market making agreements with Íslandsbanki hf. and
PU
01/04MAREL : manufactures 3,000,000th poultry shackle
PU
01/04MAREL : Changes to market making agreements with Íslandsbanki hf. and Kvika bank..
AQ
2020MAREL : Automation gains ground in Brazil
PU
2020MAREL : North America sub regions
PU
2020MAREL : In-line fat analysis of poultry meat with FATscan
PU
2020MAREL : Staying close during challenging times
PU
2020MAREL : Bristol Seafood invest in additional Marel processing solutions
PU
2020MAREL : The new Marel.com is live!
PU
2020MAREL : Date of transaction 27 October 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 213 M 1 489 M 1 489 M
Net income 2020 98,5 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 187 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 3 954 M 4 858 M 4 851 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,30 €
Last Close Price 5,28 €
Spread / Highest target 4,07%
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chief Executive Officer
Ásthildur Margrét Otharsdóttir Chairman
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance, IT & HR
Arnar Þór Másson Vice Chairman
Margret Jonsdottir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAREL HF.4.70%4 858
NORDSON CORPORATION-2.18%11 419
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.19%5 527
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-1.35%5 375
VALMET OYJ1.37%4 344
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-1.00%4 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ