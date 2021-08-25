Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Marel hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAREL   IS0000000388

MAREL HF.

(MAREL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marel : China Fisheries 2021 | 27-29 October

08/25/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 Aug 2021

China Fisheries 2021 | 27-29 October Come and explore our fish processing innovations at stand A30108 that improve quality, productivity, and efficiency through automation, robotics and data management.

Details

Expo

Type

27-29 October 2021

Date

HICEC, GAOXIN DISTRICT

Location

A30108

Stand

Our fish processing experts will be available to discuss our many grading, slicing and cutting solutions. You can expect to see:

  • The versatile I-Slice 135 is the smarter slicing solution for fixed weight slices or fixed length and thickness that delivers high stability, minimum handling, and minimum give-away.
  • The innovative I-Cut 130 PortionCutter is the ideal solution for high-value portioning of salmon into fixed-weight and fixed-length portions with superior programming flexibility and a variety of specialized cutting patterns that ensures accuracy and optimum usage of raw materials.
  • Our new and improved Compact Grader that grades accurately and is easy to install and operate. The new and improved version, launched earlier this year, makes grading easier with a user-friendly interface and multiple programs.

At China Fisheries, we will provide you with detailed advice and comprehensive support and introduce you to some of the industry's most intelligent and efficient equipment.

See more

Share this page:

Get in touch

Our dedicated team is here to help and answer any questions you may have. Please complete the form, and we'll get back to you as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you.

Disclaimer

Marel hf. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 14:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAREL HF.
10:01aMAREL : China Fisheries 2021 | 27-29 October
PU
03:54aMAREL : Fighting physical contamination and other major recall risks
PU
08/20MAREL : Conxemar Exhibition 2021 | 5 - 7 October
PU
08/20MAREL : CIMIE 2021 | 15 - 17 September
PU
08/19MAREL : Tianyun builds new brand Trout Fresh with Marel automation
PU
08/10MAREL : Check ‘n Neck
PU
07/30MAREL : supports flood affected communities in China, Germany and the Netherland..
PU
07/28MAREL : Transaction in own financial instruments
PU
07/28MAREL : Transaction in own financial instruments
AQ
07/22MAREL : opens demo center in Brazil
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 391 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net income 2021 116 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2021 117 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,3x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 4 862 M 5 678 M 5 704 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart MAREL HF.
Duration : Period :
Marel hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,45 €
Average target price 6,55 €
Spread / Average Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Árni Oddur Þórðarson Chief Executive Officer
Linda Jonsdottir Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance, IT & HR
Ásthildur Margrét Otharsdóttir Chairman
Arnar Þór Másson Vice Chairman
Margret Jonsdottir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAREL HF.22.21%5 678
NORDSON CORPORATION14.96%13 560
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.97.99%11 864
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-2.69%10 523
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.47.82%6 097
VALMET OYJ45.72%5 979